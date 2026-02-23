Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $22.76 Million Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in AON were worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $325.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.53. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $304.59 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $1,641,981.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.