Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 10,747 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $580,640,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 127.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,895,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,908 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,574,000 after buying an additional 2,287,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,571.40. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $953,691.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,127.20. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

