Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 2,126 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hubbell by 5.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. This trade represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $526.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.64 and a 200-day moving average of $450.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $533.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Featured Articles

