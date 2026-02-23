Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 5,454 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 457.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America set a $114.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.