Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.5% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.52.

Ferrari News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Board increased the annual cash distribution, proposing/declaring an annual dividend of €3.615 per share (payable May 5; ex‑div Apr 21), a double‑digit raise vs. the prior payout — supports income‑oriented investors and signals management confidence.

Pre‑season F1 testing in Bahrain put Ferrari near the front — Charles Leclerc posted top times on the final day, boosting expectations for on‑track competitiveness and the halo marketing effect.

Ferrari's new aerodynamic concept (a "trick" rear wing) drew strong media and commentator attention, increasing optimism about performance gains that can lift the brand and merchandising.

Sell‑side support: Evercore ISI reiterated a bullish view on Ferrari, which can underwrite near‑term investor confidence.

Corporate reporting: Ferrari published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its Form 20‑F, including sustainability disclosures — good for transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst.

Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non‑material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends.

Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non‑material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical headwinds: RACE trades at a premium (P/E ~36) and remains below its 200‑day moving average (~$409), which may limit upside until fundamentals or momentum improve.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $366.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.25. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $519.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $3.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. This represents a yield of 99.0%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

See Also

