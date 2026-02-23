Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Cencora were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cencora alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,215,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,906 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,220 shares of company stock worth $5,282,867. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Weiss Ratings raised Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $360.70 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.72 and a twelve month high of $377.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.41 and its 200 day moving average is $331.39.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.