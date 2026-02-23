MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 397.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 34.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $186.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $235.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.48, for a total transaction of $223,828.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,054.32. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MSA stock opened at $197.02 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $208.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average of $170.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.62 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

