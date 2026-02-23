NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.57 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

