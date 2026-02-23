NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $408.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $288.63 and a fifty-two week high of $526.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

