Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 149.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $132.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $173.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $128.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

