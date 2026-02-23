Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

Positive Sentiment: Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross‑selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More.

JPMorgan filed to move/dismiss President Trump’s $5B “debanking” lawsuit and argued CEO Jamie Dimon was wrongly named — an aggressive legal defense that, if it succeeds, reduces headline/litigation risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More.

JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More.

JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More.

Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk‑weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More.

Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk‑weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling: CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares (~$15.4M) and reports show Jamie Dimon sold stock (reported ~$21M); several other insiders also trimmed positions. Large, high‑profile sales are weighing on near‑term sentiment even if they could reflect diversification or tax planning. Read More. and Read More.

NYSE JPM opened at $310.75 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $838.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

