Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $285.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Benchmark raised their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,524.46. This trade represents a 31.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,522 shares of company stock valued at $17,661,708. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

