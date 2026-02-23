Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross‑selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $310.75 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $838.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.05 and a 200-day moving average of $308.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

