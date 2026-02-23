Pharma Mar (PHMMF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $84.6250 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHMMF opened at $88.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24. Pharma Mar has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $110.40.

PharmaMar is a Spain-based biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the discovery and development of novel oncology therapies derived from marine organisms. Founded in 1986 as part of Grupo Zeltia, the company has pioneered the use of compounds extracted from deep-sea organisms to create synthetic analogs aimed at treating various forms of cancer. Its core expertise lies in marine biotechnology, medicinal chemistry and oncology-focused clinical development.

The company’s flagship product is Yondelis (trabectedin), an antitumor agent approved in the European Union for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and relapsed platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

