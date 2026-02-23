Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $241,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 423.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $439.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.00.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

