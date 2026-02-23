QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 37,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 362,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.52 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

