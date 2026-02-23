Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys Shares of 3,068 Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Labcorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 8,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Labcorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Labcorp by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $282.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.31. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.75.

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $1,499,535.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,838,602.34. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,948.44. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

