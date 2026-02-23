Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 426.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 266,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,356.22. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $828,696.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,267,488.52. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,096 shares of company stock worth $25,287,645. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

