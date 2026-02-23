Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $252,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,063,000 after buying an additional 807,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 476.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 883,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,402,000 after buying an additional 730,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 298.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 821,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,978,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health by 237.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 680,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,760,000 after acquiring an additional 478,689 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $224.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.72 and a 12 month high of $230.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average is $184.89.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

