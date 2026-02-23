Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 191.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Graco by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 69,573 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Graco by 154.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,458,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,285 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 12,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $1,146,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $195,757.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $690,918.76. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,326. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $92.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $95.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Graco had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $593.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Graco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

