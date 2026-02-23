Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New $754,000 Investment in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 77,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $290.17 on Monday. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $305.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.20 and its 200 day moving average is $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.68 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — Nordson reported a first-quarter record in sales of ~$669M (organic +7%, currency +4%), with operating and net income up year-over-year; revenue topped consensus and the company cited strength in Advanced Technology Solutions. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Record Q1 results — Nordson reported a first-quarter record in sales of ~$669M (organic +7%, currency +4%), with operating and net income up year-over-year; revenue topped consensus and the company cited strength in Advanced Technology Solutions. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — Management lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $11.00–$11.60 and issued Q2 EPS and revenue targets roughly in line with consensus, which supports a constructive forward earnings outlook. MarketBeat: Guidance & Press Release

Raised guidance — Management lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $11.00–$11.60 and issued Q2 EPS and revenue targets roughly in line with consensus, which supports a constructive forward earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings details and investor materials available — The full earnings call transcript and slide deck were posted, offering details on segment trends and margin drivers for anyone re‑valuing the shares. (Earnings call transcripts on Seeking Alpha/Yahoo). Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings details and investor materials available — The full earnings call transcript and slide deck were posted, offering details on segment trends and margin drivers for anyone re‑valuing the shares. (Earnings call transcripts on Seeking Alpha/Yahoo). Neutral Sentiment: Market/valuation debate — Commentary pieces are assessing whether the stock’s strong 1‑year gain and current multiples (P/E ~31, PEG ~2.05) leave room for further upside, which can temper buying interest even after good results. Yahoo Finance: Valuation Yahoo Finance: Too Late?

Market/valuation debate — Commentary pieces are assessing whether the stock’s strong 1‑year gain and current multiples (P/E ~31, PEG ~2.05) leave room for further upside, which can temper buying interest even after good results. Positive Sentiment: Analyst stance supportive — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating (with a ~$290 target) and several firms maintain targets near current levels, helping underpin sentiment despite the stock’s recent run. Benzinga: Analyst Note

Analyst stance supportive — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating (with a ~$290 target) and several firms maintain targets near current levels, helping underpin sentiment despite the stock’s recent run. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/marginal EPS print and differing data reads — While headline EPS ($2.37) was essentially in-line (beat by $0.01 on some tallies), some data providers flagged a slight short vs. other consensus figures; that ambiguity can trigger profit‑taking after a run-up. Quiver: Mixed EPS Read

Mixed/marginal EPS print and differing data reads — While headline EPS ($2.37) was essentially in-line (beat by $0.01 on some tallies), some data providers flagged a slight short vs. other consensus figures; that ambiguity can trigger profit‑taking after a run-up. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows — Recent filings show insider selling and some large institutional position adjustments, which can add selling pressure and amplify moves on otherwise positive results. Quiver: Insider & HF Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

