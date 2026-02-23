Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 4,694 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 1,575.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,482,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,423,000 after purchasing an additional 363,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $556,114,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $109.02 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

