Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases Shares of 14,992 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $603,941.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,185.44. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,864 shares of company stock worth $1,650,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 and FY‑2025 results — revenue, FFO and AFFO improved year‑over‑year and GLPI beat consensus FFO for the quarter, supporting growth narrative. GLPI Press Release

Record Q4 and FY‑2025 results — revenue, FFO and AFFO improved year‑over‑year and GLPI beat consensus FFO for the quarter, supporting growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive 2026 guidance — GLPI set AFFO guidance of $4.06–$4.11 per share (or $1.207–$1.222bn AFFO), well above consensus, which may support upside to estimates if delivery is credible. 2026 Guidance

Aggressive 2026 guidance — GLPI set AFFO guidance of $4.06–$4.11 per share (or $1.207–$1.222bn AFFO), well above consensus, which may support upside to estimates if delivery is credible. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.78 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend/record/payable dates disclosed), keeping a high yield that attracts income investors. Dividend Article

Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.78 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend/record/payable dates disclosed), keeping a high yield that attracts income investors. Positive Sentiment: Active portfolio and accretive transactions — recent acquisitions and development funding (e.g., Bally’s Twin River Lincoln, Live! Virginia land purchase, funding for Bally’s Chicago) expand rental base and future cash flow potential. Transaction Details

Active portfolio and accretive transactions — recent acquisitions and development funding (e.g., Bally’s Twin River Lincoln, Live! Virginia land purchase, funding for Bally’s Chicago) expand rental base and future cash flow potential. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript posted — full call transcript is available for investors wanting management color on guidance, pipeline and financing assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript posted — full call transcript is available for investors wanting management color on guidance, pipeline and financing assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds shows zero/NaN entries (likely erroneous) — no actionable short squeeze signal from this dataset. (Report entries showed 0 shares / NaN changes.)

Short‑interest data in feeds shows zero/NaN entries (likely erroneous) — no actionable short squeeze signal from this dataset. (Report entries showed 0 shares / NaN changes.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional reshuffling — recent reports note insider sales and large institutional portfolio moves (some big reductions and additions), which can increase downward pressure or create volatility. Quiver / Insider Activity

Insider selling and institutional reshuffling — recent reports note insider sales and large institutional portfolio moves (some big reductions and additions), which can increase downward pressure or create volatility. Negative Sentiment: Large funding pipeline and financing risk — management flagged ~ $2.6bn of future capital outlays and noted a difficult transaction/financing environment; execution and ability to fund projects without equity are key risks that could pressure shares if financing costs rise. Funding Commitments

Large funding pipeline and financing risk — management flagged ~ $2.6bn of future capital outlays and noted a difficult transaction/financing environment; execution and ability to fund projects without equity are key risks that could pressure shares if financing costs rise. Negative Sentiment: Potential near‑term dilution — the company notes an anticipated settlement of ~$363.3M of forward equity on June 1, 2026; investors should watch dilution and how proceeds are used. Forward Equity Note

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

