Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 23,924 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $638,968,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,952 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27,221.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 314,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above some Street expectations, supporting earnings growth expectations and underpinning analyst upgrades. Q4 & FY2024 Results / Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above some Street expectations, supporting earnings growth expectations and underpinning analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight calls after the results, increasing the consensus target and offering support for the stock. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage

Multiple brokerages raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight calls after the results, increasing the consensus target and offering support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.67/shr; ex‑dividend Feb 26), signaling cash‑return discipline that can attract income‑sensitive investors. Dividend Notice

Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.67/shr; ex‑dividend Feb 26), signaling cash‑return discipline that can attract income‑sensitive investors. Positive Sentiment: Retail/momentum coverage (Zacks/Yahoo pieces) is highlighting MAR as a consumer‑discretionary beneficiary of cooling inflation and stronger travel demand, which can draw retail buying. Yahoo: Consumer Discretionary Picks

Retail/momentum coverage (Zacks/Yahoo pieces) is highlighting MAR as a consumer‑discretionary beneficiary of cooling inflation and stronger travel demand, which can draw retail buying. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue modestly beat and was up year‑over‑year, but EPS missed by about $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics raised questions—supports guidance but tempers upside. Nasdaq: Q4 Results

Q4 results were mixed: revenue modestly beat and was up year‑over‑year, but EPS missed by about $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics raised questions—supports guidance but tempers upside. Neutral Sentiment: Brand and marketing updates (Bonvoy festival experiences; new JW Marriott all‑inclusive) improve engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially near‑term. MSN: Bonvoy Festival

Brand and marketing updates (Bonvoy festival experiences; new JW Marriott all‑inclusive) improve engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially near‑term. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — large, disclosed sales by CEO Anthony Capuano (63,000 shares) and multiple senior executives (including Rajeev Menon, David Marriott, EVP sales) created visible supply and likely amplified downward pressure on the share price. These are open SEC‑filed sales that can spook investors even when sales are part of pre‑arranged plans. CEO Sale (SEC filing)

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6%

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This trade represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total transaction of $716,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,633.97. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 98,030 shares of company stock valued at $35,032,104 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $347.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $370.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.27.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

