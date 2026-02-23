Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,811,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 556.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 175,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 148,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $156.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.