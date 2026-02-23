Raiffeisen Bank International AG Trims Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,126 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Samsara were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Samsara by 6,078.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 349.8% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 3,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $152,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,804.50. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,112. This trade represents a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,248,775 shares of company stock valued at $105,259,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara was named the No. 1 Supply Chain & Logistics Software in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards — a credibility and sales‑momentum positive for key verticals. G2 Award

Samsara was named the No. 1 Supply Chain & Logistics Software in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards — a credibility and sales‑momentum positive for key verticals. Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces highlight Samsara’s push to integrate AI across its Connected Operations Platform — if AI features drive retention and upsells this could materially improve revenue growth and gross retention over time. AI Platform

Analyst pieces highlight Samsara’s push to integrate AI across its Connected Operations Platform — if AI features drive retention and upsells this could materially improve revenue growth and gross retention over time. Neutral Sentiment: Recent results were mixed: Q3 (Dec. quarter) revenue beat estimates but EPS missed, and management set FY‑2026 and Q4‑2026 EPS targets that leave some near‑term earnings uncertainty — this is a mixed catalyst that can swing sentiment both ways. Earnings & Guidance

Recent results were mixed: Q3 (Dec. quarter) revenue beat estimates but EPS missed, and management set FY‑2026 and Q4‑2026 EPS targets that leave some near‑term earnings uncertainty — this is a mixed catalyst that can swing sentiment both ways. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: insiders including co‑founder Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket each sold 263,900 shares (Feb. 17), and the CAO sold additional shares — those sizable, concentrated exits (multi‑million dollars) often weigh on investor confidence and can pressure the stock short‑term. Insider Sales

Large insider sales: insiders including co‑founder Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket each sold 263,900 shares (Feb. 17), and the CAO sold additional shares — those sizable, concentrated exits (multi‑million dollars) often weigh on investor confidence and can pressure the stock short‑term. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes and “AI jitters” have led to some analyst downgrades and renewed valuation debate — with negative EPS history and mixed guidance, disappointing quarterly results or cautious commentary could trigger further downside. Analyst/Valuation Concerns

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $26.80 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -334.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

