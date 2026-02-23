Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lionsgate Studios (LION)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lionsgate Studios (NYSE: LION):

2/14/2026 – Lionsgate Studios was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2026 – Lionsgate Studios had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Lionsgate Studios had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Lionsgate Studios had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Lionsgate Studios had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Lionsgate Studios had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/17/2026 – Lionsgate Studios was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2026 – Lionsgate Studios was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2026 – Lionsgate Studios was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lionsgate Studios news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $195,949.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,061,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,529.13. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

