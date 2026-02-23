Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,620 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alamo Group were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,324,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALG. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau purchased 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.48 per share, with a total value of $49,697.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,280.08. This trade represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alamo Group Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of ALG opened at $213.80 on Monday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.29 and a twelve month high of $233.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.55.
Alamo Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.11%.
Alamo Group Profile
Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.
The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alamo Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.