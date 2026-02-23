Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Unum Group $UNM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. VestGen Investment Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 128.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 394.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,090. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 42,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,758. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,760. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNM opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. Unum Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

