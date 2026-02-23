Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 78.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,319,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,558,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,184,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,233,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,030,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,623,000 after buying an additional 673,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

In related news, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $567,122.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $729,528.48. The trade was a 43.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $10,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,671,826.15. The trade was a 37.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,511 shares of company stock worth $45,580,887. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight ratings (Leerink to $180, JPMorgan to $130, Wells Fargo to $125, BTIG to $145, Canaccord to $135), signaling analyst confidence in upside from current levels.

Q4 revenue beat and strong growth: Guardant reported $281.3M in Q4 revenue, +39% YoY and above consensus; management issued FY2026 revenue guidance around $1.3B, above Street expectations — a growth signal for core oncology testing.

Research coverage expansion: Robert W. Baird initiated coverage, which can broaden institutional interest and trading liquidity.

Conference call and transcript available — provides detail on cadence of test volume, reimbursement progress and product roadmap; useful for digging into guidance assumptions.

Market materials (slide deck, press release) posted for investors to verify segment trends and margin assumptions.

Short-interest data flagged a "significant increase" entry but shows 0 shares / NaN in the feed — the published data appears inconsistent, so short-interest impact is unclear.

EPS miss: GAAP loss of ($0.50) vs. consensus (~($0.43)), which disappointed some investors despite revenue upside and may have pressured the stock near the close.

Management left EPS guidance effectively blank in the release (revenue guidance given but no numeric EPS target), which can create uncertainty around near-term profitability expectations.

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $103.10 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

