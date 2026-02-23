Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 21,802 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,402,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,394,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,225,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $14,950,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,193,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,215,000 after buying an additional 290,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $76.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. Commercial Metals Company has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $84.87.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.46%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

In other Commercial Metals news, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $2,003,248.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,813.60. The trade was a 32.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,986.22. This trade represents a 27.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

