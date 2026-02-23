Solid Power (SLDPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Solid Power to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

Solid Power Stock Down 9.0%

Solid Power stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDPW) is a developer and manufacturer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells, targeting applications in electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense markets. The company’s core technology centers on high-energy-density sulfide-based solid electrolytes, which replace the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. By leveraging solid electrolytes, Solid Power aims to enhance safety, prolong cycle life, and increase energy density, addressing key challenges in next-generation battery systems.

Solid Power’s product portfolio includes prototype and pre-commercial solid‐state cells designed for automotive use, with anticipated energy densities exceeding those of current lithium-ion offerings.

