SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stock Holdings Increased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BIL stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

