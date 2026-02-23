Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

