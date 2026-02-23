Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ decreased its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $28,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $104,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,059.84. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,406,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

