Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Xylem were worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,844.4% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.59 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

