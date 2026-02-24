31,396 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,472,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 282,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 47.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $575.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.18 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, December 29th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

