42,950 Shares in Iamgold Corporation $IAG Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,950 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,917,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after buying an additional 2,302,527 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Iamgold by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,614,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928,077 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Iamgold by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 5,018,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 651,790 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,089,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,944,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 805,418 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Iamgold to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iamgold Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Iamgold had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 23.29%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

