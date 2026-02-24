66,564 Shares in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $47,983,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,716,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSKY opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSKY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

