Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Tyrone Graham Sells 2,285 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 2,285 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $91,194.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,510.13. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 953,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 120,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

