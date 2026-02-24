Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.
View Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Apple News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg/CNET reports that Apple may unveil at least five new products next week — including an iPhone 17E, multiple MacBooks and an M4 iPad — raising expectations for near-term revenue catalysts and upgrade demand. Apple Could Launch at Least Five New Products, Including iPhone 17E, Next Week
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg-driven chatter that Apple is ramping AI wearables (smart glasses, camera-enabled AirPods, pendant) has spurred investor enthusiasm — social posts say shares jumped after the disclosure as these products could be a multi-year growth vector. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on AI Wearables Development
- Positive Sentiment: Apple’s refreshed AirTag (AirTag 2) is already on sale — product refreshes and promotional pricing can lift accessories revenue and ecosystem stickiness. Apple’s newest AirTags are already on sale if you’re looking to upgrade – The Verge
- Positive Sentiment: Omdia data shows Apple gained record European smartphone share in 2025 — a sign of pricing power and resilience in core hardware sales. Omdia: Apple and HONOR Claim Record Market Shares as Europe’s Smartphone Shipment Dips 1% in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/estimate moves: at least one shop (Erste) raised FY2027 EPS forecasts recently and Street price-targets remain above the current price for many firms — supporting the valuation case. FY2027 EPS Estimates for Apple Boosted by Erste Group Bank
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term AI supply-chain pieces highlight demand for chips and services that Apple consumes (TSMC, ASML, et al.), but the articles focus more on suppliers than on Apple’s near-term earnings. The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It (AAPL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Small-business/partnership update: Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite gained an Australian partner — positive for product feature adoption but minimal near-term revenue impact. Australian Motoring Service Adds Support for Apple’s Roadside Assistance via Satellite
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity is elevated (several senior execs have sold shares in recent months), which can unnerv e some investors despite regular option-related or tax-driven sales. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on AI Wearables Development
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal uncertainty: reporting on a Supreme Court tariffs ruling suggests a “confusion zone” for past tariff avoidance strategies — potential legal/regulatory risk to margins or supply chains. Apple navigated around tariffs, now it faces ‘confusion zone’ from Supreme Court ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary notes that Apple has underperformed the broader tech sector and faces questions about the pace of its AI strategy — these narratives can pressure multiple and sentiment if echoed by large funds. Apple’s Stock Recovery Is No Recovery At All
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.