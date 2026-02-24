Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

