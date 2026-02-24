Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Eric Duane Foster Sells 10,439 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Eric Duane Foster sold 10,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $61,068.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 425,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,924.50. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARDX opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $125.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ardelyx by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,103,000 after buying an additional 2,866,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ardelyx by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,527,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,369,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,912,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,649 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,034.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,622,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Other firms reiterated bullish views (BTIG buy rating; HC Wainwright optimistic on FY2026 earnings), reinforcing analyst support that can sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and year-over-year revenue growth of ~7.8% — a constructive fundamental datapoint, though offset by an EPS miss. (Earnings release was on Feb 19.)

Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and year-over-year revenue growth of ~7.8% — a constructive fundamental datapoint, though offset by an EPS miss. (Earnings release was on Feb 19.) Negative Sentiment: Earnings EPS missed expectations (reported a loss vs. small expected profit), which triggered a sell-off (shares were reported down ~10.4% after the earnings release). EPS misses typically pressure sentiment and can lead to continued volatility. Earnings Reaction

Earnings EPS missed expectations (reported a loss vs. small expected profit), which triggered a sell-off (shares were reported down ~10.4% after the earnings release). EPS misses typically pressure sentiment and can lead to continued volatility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including the CEO, CFO and several executives — sold shares on Feb 20 (notably the CEO sold ~45,982 shares). Clustered insider selling can be read as profit-taking or reduced insider conviction and may weigh on sentiment. (These sales occurred near $5.85.) SEC Filing: CEO Sale

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

