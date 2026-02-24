Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Laura Williams Sells 8,176 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura Williams sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $47,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 436,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,079.70. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $125.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 147.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Ardelyx

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardelyx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director David M. Mott purchased 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake by ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. SEC Filing: Director Purchase

Director David M. Mott purchased 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake by ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19 price target (large upside vs. current levels), which can attract buyers and boost sentiment. Wedbush Note via Benzinga

Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19 price target (large upside vs. current levels), which can attract buyers and boost sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Other firms reiterated bullish views (BTIG buy rating; HC Wainwright optimistic on FY2026 earnings), reinforcing analyst support that can sustain buying interest. BTIG Reiteration HC Wainwright Note

Other firms reiterated bullish views (BTIG buy rating; HC Wainwright optimistic on FY2026 earnings), reinforcing analyst support that can sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and year-over-year revenue growth of ~7.8% — a constructive fundamental datapoint, though offset by an EPS miss. (Earnings release was on Feb 19.)

Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and year-over-year revenue growth of ~7.8% — a constructive fundamental datapoint, though offset by an EPS miss. (Earnings release was on Feb 19.) Negative Sentiment: Earnings EPS missed expectations (reported a loss vs. small expected profit), which triggered a sell-off (shares were reported down ~10.4% after the earnings release). EPS misses typically pressure sentiment and can lead to continued volatility. Earnings Reaction

Earnings EPS missed expectations (reported a loss vs. small expected profit), which triggered a sell-off (shares were reported down ~10.4% after the earnings release). EPS misses typically pressure sentiment and can lead to continued volatility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including the CEO, CFO and several executives — sold shares on Feb 20 (notably the CEO sold ~45,982 shares). Clustered insider selling can be read as profit-taking or reduced insider conviction and may weigh on sentiment. (These sales occurred near $5.85.) SEC Filing: CEO Sale

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.