Australian Clinical Labs (ASX:ACL) Insider Sarah Butler Acquires 22,617 Shares of Stock

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Butler acquired 22,617 shares of Australian Clinical Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,983.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.00. The stock has a market cap of $728.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Australian Clinical Labs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

