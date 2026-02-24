Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and traded as low as $20.74. Autohome shares last traded at $20.8660, with a volume of 571,336 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. Zacks Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Autohome Stock Down 0.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 124.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 30.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

