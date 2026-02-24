Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Jorge Titinger Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,160. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jorge Titinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $172,100.00.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.7%
ACLS opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.
