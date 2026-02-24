Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Jorge Titinger Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,160. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jorge Titinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $172,100.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

ACLS opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $238.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

