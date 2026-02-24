AZZ Inc. $AZZ Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of AZZ worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on AZZ in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

AZZ Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE AZZ opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.13.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.97 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

AZZ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $397,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,728. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $3,182,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 158,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. This trade represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

