Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $876,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 70,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 612.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 443,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

