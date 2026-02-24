Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 75.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. DZ Bank cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

