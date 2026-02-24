Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director John Ranelli Sells 3,668 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $126,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 646 shares in the company, valued at $22,287. This represents a 85.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet Company has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.35.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $617.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.62 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.04%.Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 164.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.
The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.
